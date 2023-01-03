Woodland Farm Brewery celebrates seventh anniversary

MARCY, N.Y. -- The Woodland Farm Brewery first opened it doors in 2016 and is celebrating its seventh anniversary.
Since its opening Woodland has added a kitchen, expanded the size of the taproom and more than doubled its brewing capacity. They have also opened a new taproom in the Hulbert House in Boonville.
Woodland will be hosting a weekend of celebration in honor of its anniversary, starting Friday when guest bartenders will be there to serve drinks. All tips made on Friday will be donated to 'Autism Speaks.'
On Saturday, Utica party band, Handsome Bob will play at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Our Common Roots will play, wrapping up the weekend at 2 p.m.
The brewery specializes in craft beer, everything from German-inspired lagers to barrel-aged beers. This year, Woodland will release two barrel-aged beers, Rum Batch 7 and Maple Rye Batch 7. Both have been aging for over a year.
So whether you're a long-time fan of the brewery or just want to have a good time, fun is sure to be had all weekend long.