Woodsmen's Field Days Wrap Up

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- The 76th Annual Woodsmen's Field Days concluded this Sunday.
The final day consisted of the NYS Woodsmen's Open Championship Lumberjack Contests. The contests included:
- Chainsawing
- One-man Crosscut
- Two-man Crosscut
- Jack & Jill Crosscut
- Bow Sawing
- Ax Throwing
- Tree Felling
- Log Chopping
- Log Rolling
- Standing Block Chop
- Springboard Chop
The three-day event saw an estimated 30,000 people walk through the gates.
Executive Coordinator Phyllis White said this year's event was "awesome" and she looks forward to seeing everyone again next August.
"It warms my heart that we got through another year and everyone has come together and worked together and you have a few bumps in the road but we work it all out," she said. "We have some new ideas and we already starting planning for 2024 and that's how great our staff is and we could never pull this off without all of the volunteers we have."
Over 700 volunteers helped make the 2023 New York State Woodsmen's Field Days happen.
Next year's events are scheduled for August 16-18, 2024.
