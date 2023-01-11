Workforce Development Board offering new texting service

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Counties, Inc. is offering a new text service to make connecting with customers more convenient.
Businesses and job seekers can get notifications via text when there are new opportunities available such as job fairs, hiring events and learning opportunities.
If you would like to sign up to ensure you don't miss out on any of these opportunities, text HMO to 315-470-0055. Customers can opt out of the texts whenever they want.