Hubbardsville, N.Y.-- A workshop and machinery were destroyed in a fire on Route 12 in Hubbardsville. Firefighters responded to that fire at 2072 Route 12 just after 10:30 Sunday morning. Officials say no one was injured in the fire, but the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Workshop destroyed in Hubbardsville fire
BenKinne
