Worlds "largest" yard sale returns to Herkimer County Fairgrounds

FRANKFORT, NY - The world's largest yard sale, presented by Town Square Media, returned to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds this weekend, bigger and better than ever.
Thousands of people flocked to the fairgrounds to check out what the nearly 300 vendors on site had to offer.
And boy did they have plenty.
Everything from antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, kid's toys and games, lawn and garden items, hunting, fishing and camping gear. There was even an antique gas pump with the price of gas listed at 50 cents a gallon.
Sorry, gas not included.
“I think it's the thrill of the hunt for everyone,” said Town Square Media president, Karen Carey. “You see people walking out with large pieces of furniture, small items, and plants. You name it”.
A portion of the money from the yard sale will go to support the Knights of Saint John, Boys & Girls Scouts and the Frankfort fire department.