WOUR celebrates 50 years

Utica, NY - WOUR marks 50 years on the FM dial playing classic rock across the Mohawk Valley region. Fifty years ago June 1, 1973, a group of friends and classmates from Syracuse University took over management and operation of 96.9 FM WOUR in Utica.
That's when the station became the first full-time FM rock station in the region and one of a handful of pioneering stations that would broadcast in this then new radio music format.
Fast-forward to June 1, 2023: Utica Mayor Robert Palmier read a proclaimation and unveiled a plaque at 288 Genesee Street in Utica dedicated to the original home of WOUR. The station signed on in 1973 and operated out of the third floor of that building until 1986.
"It was a nice neighborhood to have a radio station in," said Tom Starr, one of the original WOUR hosts. "It's wonderful to see it in such great condition still."
Steve Huntington, one of the original hosts flew up to New York from Florida to be on-hand for the proclaimation. He said the music they played then and now stands the test of time.
Jeff Chard, who lives locally still talked about the history of the station and told us how he got involved all those years ago.
"In November of 1972, the station was sold to an area family," he said. It became Bunkfeldt Broadcasting. "The Bunkfeldts asked me to bring in a staff and take the station into full-time album rock," Chard said.
The station has changed ownership several times since then and is now owned by Townsquare Media and operates out of its studio in Marcy.
These pioneers on the radio also helped to foster a robust live local music scene.
"We were out and about and involved in bringing concerts in," said Tom Starr one of the originals at WOUR FM.
It was a different time.
"If you wanted music, you had to get out your record player, or you could listen to the same thirty songs on AM radio, but there was no rock presence on the FM band," Chard said.
Much has changed in the radio industry in the past half century, but much has also remained the same.
"It wasn't just for entertainment," Chard s