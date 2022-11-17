 Skip to main content
Written exam for corrections officers in Madison County replaced with online questionnaire

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Madison County Board Chairman John Becker say the written exam for corrections officers has been replaced with an online questionnaire. 

Madison County has joined in on the pilot program provided by the New York State Civil Service Department, that has made the change to the online "training and experience" questionnaire.

Oneida County was approved for the same pilot program earlier this month.

“Eliminating the obstacle of a civil service exam requirement is a much-needed change, now we can more easily recruit individuals for these positions. Across the state, sheriff’s offices are hurting for staffing, especially in the corrections division. How can we guarantee the safety of our community, as well as our officers, if we cannot appropriately staff our jails? Increased regulations by New York State and the inability to hire due to waiting on civil service exams results have truly hurt our staffing levels to the point where we are in a crisis,” Sheriff Hood said. 

The application deadline for the original written exam has been extended until Nov. 29 due to the switch. Those who apply and meet the minimum requirements will have to complete the questionnaire between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15.

Those who already applied for the written exam will receive a notification about the change by Madison County personnel or the Civil Service Office. There is no longer a fee for this questionnaire. 

To apply, you can visit the Madison Civil Service website

