Yesterday's Storms in Cooperstown Knocked Down Trees and Powerlines

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Yesterday's thunderstorms that swept through the area caused damage in various areas of Central New York.
In Cooperstown yesterday, during Induction Weekend wrap-up events, thunderstorms rolled through, packing with them a punch.
Trees were snapped and powerlines were left on the ground in parts of Otsego County. There was also hail reported in the area.
This video was taken by NEWSChannel 2's Ben Kinne, while covering the Baseball Hall of Fame events yesterday. It shows a slowed-down video of lightning strikes at Doubleday Field.
Kinne also took a photo of a tree snapped on Chestnut and Beaver streets in Cooperstown.
There were multiple people without power yesterday in Otsego County.
This video from the WKTV Weather desk shows the thunderstorms forming in Cooperstown.