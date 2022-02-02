Yorkville names Frank Allen new police chief

YORKVILLE, NY – The Village of Yorkville has named a new police chief.
The Yorkville Board of Trustees announced Wednesday morning Frank Allen has been promoted to chief of the village police department. He was sworn-in at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Allen has been an officer with the Yorkville Police Department for 11 years. According to a news release, he graduated from Utica College with a degree in criminal justice. He has also worked for the police departments in New York Mills and Oriskany.
Allen replaces Chief Greg DeLuca, who retired in 2016. The village utilized an "officer in charge" to run the department prior to Allen's promotion, but the village board decided a full-time police chief would be helpful given a recent increase in crime. The village employs three full-time and ten part-time officers, and is looking to hire a fourth full-time officer.
Allen says the new job will be more paperwork, but he'll still be able to be out on patrol.
"I am fortunate," said Allen. "I've spent my whole career here. A lot of the guys have been here. We haven't had a lot of turnover. A number of part-timers have been here 11, 12 years. A couple part-timers have been here 20-25 years. We are tight-knit group and we will work well together."
"We're really going to push community policing and build the public trust. We provide a service, and we want to provide the best service we can."
Yorkville has a police shared services agreement with the Village of New York Mills. Allen says this agreement allows officers to back each other up on more serious calls, where a larger police presence is necessary.