Yorkville Police investigate string of thefts from vehicles, armed robbery

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police are investigating several thefts from vehicles, and an armed robbery, that occurred early Monday morning. 
 
According to Yorkville Police, thefts were reported between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in the following areas:
  • Whitesboro Street
  • Oatley Ave
  • Russell Ave
  • Bayliss Ave
  • Surrounding areas
Yorkville Police are also investigating an armed robbery and a stolen motor vehicle that occurred on McBride Ave., on Monday between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. 

Anyone with video footage of suspicious activity in these locations during the listed timeframes is asked to contact Yorkville Police at 315-736-8331. 

Videos or photos may be emailed to fallen@yorkvillepolice.org

