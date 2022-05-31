Yorkville Police investigate string of thefts from vehicles, armed robbery

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police are investigating several thefts from vehicles, and an armed robbery, that occurred early Monday morning.
According to Yorkville Police, thefts were reported between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in the following areas:
- Whitesboro Street
- Oatley Ave
- Russell Ave
- Bayliss Ave
- Surrounding areas
Yorkville Police are also investigating an armed robbery and a stolen motor vehicle that occurred on McBride Ave., on Monday between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.
Anyone with video footage of suspicious activity in these locations during the listed timeframes is asked to contact Yorkville Police at 315-736-8331.
Videos or photos may be emailed to fallen@yorkvillepolice.org