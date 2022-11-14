Youth fencing classes available at Oneida YMCA

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16 on Dec. 16.
Expert Fencer Coach Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class, which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence.
Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a qualifying competitor in international fencing and has won the gold medal eight times in regional and international tournaments. He teaches at the YMCA as well as the Syracuse Musketeers Fencing Center and Syracuse University.
To register for the class, visit the YMCA's website. The class is open to members and non-members.