Youth Mental Health Class Offered Monday in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Every year, more than 1 in every 5 New Yorkers have symptoms of a mental health disorder.
That from the New York State Department of Health.
The Center for Family Life and Recovery is trying to help the community regarding mental health.
The organization is holding a "Youth Mental Health First Aid" class on Monday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The location of the class is at their training office at 502 Court St., Suite 401. The cost is $125 a person.
The classes will teach individuals how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge; how to listen nonjudgmentally and to give proper reassurance; and how to refer a youth to appropriate professional support and services.
To register for the class, call (315) 733-1709 or email Ashley Neuschel at aneuschel@cflrinc.org