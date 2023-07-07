 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Youth Mental Health Class Offered Monday in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Youth Mental Health

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- Every year, more than 1 in every 5 New Yorkers have symptoms of a mental health disorder.

That from the New York State Department of Health.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery is trying to help the community regarding mental health.

The organization is holding a "Youth Mental Health First Aid" class on Monday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location of the class is at their training office at 502 Court St., Suite 401. The cost is $125 a person.

The classes will teach individuals how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge; how to listen nonjudgmentally and to give proper reassurance; and how to refer a youth to appropriate professional support and services.

To register for the class, call (315) 733-1709 or email Ashley Neuschel at aneuschel@cflrinc.org

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

