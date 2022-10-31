YWCA Mohawk Valley held annual "Take Back the Night" event

UTICA, N.Y. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) held it's annual "Take Back the Night" on Oct. 20 in observance.
The event included a march on Genesee Street, a story-sharing session and a candlelight vigil to honor those who did not make it out of their situations alive.
“This is our most powerful night of the year. Creating conversation about DV at events like these is critical. Our ultimate mission, during DVAM and beyond, is to create a safe, supportive, healthy environment for everyone, free from all forms of gender-based violence,” YWCA MV CEO, Dianne Stancato said.
In 2021, the YWCA MV provided service more that 48,000 times. In Oneida County, the agency had 1,938 new domestic violence clients and housed 168 of them.
YWCA MV offers a free, confidential, 24-hour service that includes re-housing programs, case management, one-on-one counseling, support groups, referrals and more, open to anyone in need.
YWCA MV is available for anyone experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence. In Oneida County, you can call or text 315.797.7740 for services as well. In Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120 for child advocacy and adult sexual violence crisis services.
