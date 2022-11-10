YWCA MV accepting nominations for "Salute to Outstanding Women Awards"

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) is now accepting nominations for their 2023 "Salute to Outstanding Women Awards."
The award honors eight women from eight different categories within the Mohawk Valley, who uplift and empower their community. Those categories include business and industry, education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, human and public service, outstanding youth, social justice and STEAM.
The women selected will be honored at a Salute to Outstanding Women event on March 30, 2023 at Harts Hill Inn.
The public can make the nominations and they will be reviewed by a panel of judges for selection.
Those who are nominated must be at least 18-years-old, live or work in Oneida or Herkimer counties and demonstrate excellence and leadership in the workplace or community. The youth nominees must be 17-years-old or younger. Submissions can not be a past honoree, current YWCA MV board member or staff member.
Nominations for the award must be submitted by Dec. 9, 2022. You can visit this website to make your submission. ywcamv.org/Salute