Zeldin campaign makes stop in Utica

UTICA, NY – Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party nominee for Governor, made a campaign stop in Oneida County Saturday morning.
He was greeted by a large crowd of supporters as he brought his “Unite to Fire Hochul” bus tour to the North Utica Shopping Plaza. Zeldin was joined by his running mate Alison Esposito, and other local politicians.
He touched on a number of topics, including an increase in crime across the State. Zeldin himself became a crime victim when he was attacked at a campaign rally near Rochester earlier in the week.
“Now unfortunately, because of New York’s cashless bail law, within hours, he was back out on the streets of New York,” said Zeldin. “We’re seeing rising crime numbers coming out of places, not just New York City, but they’re coming out of Syracuse, and they’re coming out of Rochester. We all together need to be making sure our streets belong to law-abiding citizens, not criminals.”
A small group of protestors were also at the North Utica Shopping Plaza, in opposition to the Zeldin campaign. Members of Indivisible Mohawk Valley stood in front of the plaza with signs reading “Don’t trust Lee Zeldin” and “Vote no on MAGA extremism”.
Following his stop in Utica, Zeldin continued his campaigning with stops in Herkimer and Fulton Counties.