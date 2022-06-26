Zeldin, Esposito, make campaign stop in Oneida County

NEW HARTFORD, NY - It's getting down to the wire for New York’s gubernatorial candidates.
With the state primaries being held this Tuesday, Congressman Lee Zeldin, made a campaign stop in Oneida County on Sunday.
His Save Our State bus tour rolled into New Hartford where he was greeted by supporters and well-wishers. Some of them even signed the bus, adding their names to the signatures he's collected as he's campaigned across the state.
Zeldin told his supporters that they can't take anything for granted and to make sure they got out to vote on Tuesday.
"We have to get to work, because the other side, there are more Democrats than Republicans in this state. There are a lot of Independents right now, when you ask them, they are identifying with Republicans. They are more enthusiastic about voting republican. There are democrats who are disenfranchised democrats who understand how their party is leaving them. So let's get out, let's earn this victory Tuesday to make sure Kathy Hochul is booted from office at the ballot box, that one party rule is ended in Albany, that this state is saved."
Following his stop in Oneida County, Zeldin and his Save Our State bus tour continued on to Saratoga.