Zeldin makes campaign stop in Utica as Election Day approaches

UTICA, N.Y. -- With 13 days until Election Day, Lee Zeldin made a campaign stop at Daniele's at Valley View in Utica, Wednesday.
Zeldin focused on his message of "saving the state" while speaking to an enthusiastic crowd.
The latest polls have the race down to single digit percentage points, with Zeldin still trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul. But Zeldin and his team feel this is a hopeful race to the finish line, a race they can win. He says, he has the support needed to win because people believe in his message.
Zeldin's message comes just 24 hours after Tuesday night's debate against Hochul.