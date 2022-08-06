 Skip to main content
Police arrest suspect in shots fired and robbery incident

UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man is facing a slew of charges after Utica Police say he was firing a shotgun in Proctor Park and robbed a local restaurant. 

Around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police received a suspect and vehicle description of 23-year-old Nay Thar of Utica who is accused of firing a weapon at Proctor Park. 

Moments later, police located a male matching the description leaving a restaurant on the 300 block of South St brandishing a weapon and carrying a clear plastic box. 

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Thar led police on a pursuit. Thar attempted to flee on foot but was detained by police. 

Police say when they looked into Thar’s vehicle, they immediately noticed a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun lying across the front seat. They also located a clear plastic box containing cash in the passenger seat. 

Police tell NewsChannel 2 that a separate call was received by the 911 center regarding a robbery that occurred minutes before on the 300 block of South St involving a male matching the description. 

Thar is charged with: 

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

  • Reckless Endangerment in the second degree

  • Robbery in the first degree

Thar was transported to the Utica Police Department.

