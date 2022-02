DOLGEVILLE, NY (WKTV) - An update on the flooding situation in Dolgeville: Officials tell us the risk for the wastewater treatment plant has passed.

It was a major concern Friday night into Saturday morning. While there is still ice jammed up in certain areas of the East Canada Creek, the risk at the treatment plant has passed.

Fire crews from Dolgeville and Salisbury are now shifting their effort to assisting residents in pumping water out of their basements.