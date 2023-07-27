Rome Woman Arrested for 'Stealing from Her Place of Employment'

TOWN OF KIRKLAND, N.Y. -- A Rome woman was arrested yesterday for "stealing from her place of employment."
"On June 26, 2023, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to a business in the Town of Kirkland for a report of an employee who was issuing and forging unauthorized checks," officials said.
A month later, on July 26, Lorellee Simonds, 42, was arrested for forgery and grand larceny.
She was processed, arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
Simonds will be back in Kirkland Town Court at a later date.