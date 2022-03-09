Russia accused of 'atrocity' in bombing of maternity and children's hospital

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Cortland, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Schuyler and Steuben counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, heavy at times, will continue over the next couple of hours before tapering off this evening. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour are occurring in the heaviest of bands. Heaviest additional totals are possible where any one band can settle, or where multiple rounds of heavy snow can occur.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&