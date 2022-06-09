 Skip to main content
SCORES 6-9-22; New Hartford, Utica meet up at Murnane field in ALBL showdown

  Updated
  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Utica 13, New Hartford 11
  • Illion, Oriskany (Postponed)

PGCBL

  • Amsterdam 7, Mohawk Valley 3
  • Auburn 3, Utica 2

