SCORES 6-9-22; New Hartford, Utica meet up at Murnane field in ALBL showdown By: Talha Rao Talha Rao Author email Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLUtica 13, New Hartford 11Illion, Oriskany (Postponed)PGCBLAmsterdam 7, Mohawk Valley 3Auburn 3, Utica 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Talha Rao Author email Follow Talha Rao Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you