SCORES 7-16-22; Blue Sox get back in the winning column against Jamestown

  • Updated
  • 0

PGCBL

Blue Sox 5, Jamestown 1

DiamondDawgs 3, Dutchmen 2

Legion League Playoffs

Whitestown 6, Illion 5

Smith 19, Utica 9

