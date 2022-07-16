SCORES 7-16-22; Blue Sox get back in the winning column against Jamestown By: Talha Rao Talha Rao Author email Jul 16, 2022 Jul 16, 2022 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PGCBLBlue Sox 5, Jamestown 1DiamondDawgs 3, Dutchmen 2Legion League PlayoffsWhitestown 6, Illion 5Smith 19, Utica 9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Talha Rao Author email Follow Talha Rao Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you