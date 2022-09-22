Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls for emergency funding ahead of winter

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference on Thursday calling for emergency supplemental funding for the low-income home energy assistance program.
The program helps Americans, including over one million New Yorkers heat their home.
The press conference comes as home heating bills are expected to rise nearly 40 percent in parts of upstate New York.
“We have to make sure every New Yorker, every family and every child is safe in their home,” said Gillibrand. “As well as make sure the government has what is necessary to meet the energy needs for today and tomorrow.