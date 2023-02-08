Sovena USA employees support the 'Go Red for Women' initiative

ROME, N.Y. -- Sovena USA of Rome, one of the largest olive oil companies in the world, both participated and sponsored The American Heart Association's, 'Go Red for Women' on Feb. 3 in recognition of Heart Month.
Employees of the company wore red in honor of the initiative, which aims to end heart disease and stroke in women. They also attended the 'Go Red for Women' luncheon at the Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro. Sovena donated the oil used in the meals at the luncheon and was a 'Beyond the Table Sponsor' of the event as well.
The 'Go Red' initiative was first started in 2004 to help raise awareness and quickly expanded into a movement all over the world and is dedicated to removing barriers women face in gaining health and well-being.