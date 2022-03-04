3-3-22 SCORES: Sauquoit Valley boys volleyball sweeps Canastota to claim Section III Class C title

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class C final
(#1) Sauquoit Valley 3, (#2) Canastota 0*
The Indians won in dominating fashion 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 in order to cap off a magical run with a sectional title.
Andrew Chmukh lead offensively with eight kills, Ruvim Petrushenko notched seven to go along with five digs.
Mason Farwell has a solid all-around game with four kills, 20 assists and three digs. Andrew Walker also shined with six kills, 10 assists, and six digs in the championships clincher. Ty Howe chipped in 10 digs.
The Indians moved to 13-5 overall this season, and are the 2022 Section III Class C champions.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class B final
(#1) Chittenango 3, (#2) VVS 1
The Red Devils won the first set 25-21 before dropping the next three 19-25, 19-25, and 8-25 as the undefeated Bears came from behind to win the Section III Class B title.
Brady Janowski had nine kills for VVS to go along with 12 digs. Jack Mitchell had seven kills, two blocks and three digs.
Both Cole Maguire and Ryan Mumford finished with 17 assists, with Maguire also registering 11 digs and Mumford getting an ace, five kills, and 19 digs.
Tyler Kinne kept the ball in play with 29 digs in the contest.
The Red Devils finish their season at 16-3 overall.
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com