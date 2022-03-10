3-9-22 SCORES: Philipkoski's 41 leads New Hartford to subregional blowout win over Franklin Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL
NYSPHSAA Class A subregional
New Hartford 93, Franklin Academy 45*
Zach Philipkoski scored 18 points in the first quarter, 31 points in the first half, and 41 points (on 14-for-20 shooting) in the game as he lead the Spartans to a dominant victory over Section X champion Franklin Academy Huskies in the NYSPHSAA Class A subregional round.
Will Trela had 11 points, while Connor Karwowski put in 10 to round out New Hartford's double-figure scoring. Andrew Durr and Dominic Ambrose each scored seven.
In addition to nearly outscoring the entire Huskies squad, Philipkoski also gathered six rebounds, had five assists and four steals in the win for the Spartans.
The Section III Class A champions now advance to the Class A regional final where they will take on Section II's Mekeel Christian Academy on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
The winner moves on to the state semifinals in Glens Falls the following weekend.
Other scores:
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Patriot League final
ACC first round
NJCAA D-III Tournament first round
- (#8) Rock Valley 56, (#9) Herkimer 38
* - Game highlights included in attached video
