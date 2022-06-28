5th Annual "A Call to Men" football camp teaches local student-athletes valuable skills on the field, and important lessons off it

UTICA, N.Y. - The 5th Annual "A Call to Men" football camp kicked off at Charles A. Gaetano Stadium, on the campus of Utica University, for the first of two days, Monday.
The camp aims to teach middle school and high school age football players valuable skills on the field, as well as, important lessons off it.
The free-of-charge camp is hosted by the Utica University Pioneers football program, along with Kristin's Fund, a local non-profit organization dedicated to creating safer communities through domestic violence prevention.
Young football players from around the local area, and as far away as the Syracuse area, took part in football drills, and lecture sessions from representatives of "A Call to Men," a national organization that has spent decades working with men and boys, including NFL teams, to teach the importance of respect, healthy masculinity, and character development.
In those sessions, the camp participants are taught to respect others, especially the women and girls in their life, and how to be a leader not only on their teams, but in the classroom, and in the community.
"As I know as a father, sometimes kids don't listen to parents all the time, they like to look for outside influencers," said Joe Palumbo, Co-Founder of Kristin's Fund and a coach at the camp. "Many times, that's a football coach. So to get the kids in front of coaches who are not only talking to them about football and becoming better athletes, but really becoming better men, that's the core of what we're doing.
"It's not only the message, but the messenger that is important, and that's kind of what this is all about."
The football portion of the camp is coached by Utica University Pioneers head coach Blaise Faggiano and his staff. Joining them this year are Minnesota Vikings Tight Ends Coach and Passing Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio, an Ilion native, and former Syracuse University quarterback Don McPherson.
The camp continues Tuesday at Utica University.
