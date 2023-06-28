6th Annual "A Call to Men" Football Camp continues goal of teaching local student-athletes lessons for success both on the field and in life

UTICA, N.Y. - The "A Call to Men" football camp, a two-day free-of-charge camp concluded at Utica University, Tuesday, with 250 football players between the ages of 12-18 learning valuable skills to improve as both athletes and young men.
The camp, completing its sixth year here in Utica, aims to teach middle school and high school age football players healthy habits and behaviors to break free from toxic masculinity.
Some of the main focuses of this year's camp were treating women and other men with respect, speaking up for yourself and others when injustices are observed, and not being afraid to seek help when needed.
It's hosted annually by the Utica University Pioneers football program, along with Kristin's Fund, a local non-profit organization dedicated to creating safer communities through domestic violence prevention.
Campers who attended from around the area, and beyond, took part in sessions comprised of drills and lecture sessions from representatives of "A Call to Men" - a national organization that has spent decades working with men and boys, including NFL teams, to teach the importance of respect, healthy masculinity, and character development.
In those sessions, the participants are taught to respect others, especially the women and girls in their life, and how to be a leader not only on their teams, but in the classroom, and in the community. The players were also urged to share these messages with their classmates and teammates, to help spread these lessons beyond those in attendance.
The football portion of the camp is coached by Utica University Pioneers head coach Blaise Faggiano, his staff, and players.
Joining them this year was a special guest speaker, Damon West, a former University of Texas quarterback who has transformed his life, earning a masters degree in criminal justice and becoming a college professor, after spending seven years in prison for burglary once he got involved in hard drugs.
