 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

6th Annual "A Call to Men" Football Camp continues goal of teaching local student-athletes lessons for success both on the field and in life

  • Updated
  • 0

The free two-day football camp, hosted by the Utica University Pioneers, along with local not-for-profit Kristin's Fund, and national organization "A Call to Men," wrapped up on Tuesday, and combined drills with lectures to teach local middle school and high school football players about the importance of healthy masculinity and respect, while honing their skills on the football field.

UTICA, N.Y. - The "A Call to Men" football camp, a two-day free-of-charge camp concluded at Utica University, Tuesday, with 250 football players between the ages of 12-18 learning valuable skills to improve as both athletes and young men.

The camp, completing its sixth year here in Utica, aims to teach middle school and high school age football players healthy habits and behaviors to break free from toxic masculinity.

Some of the main focuses of this year's camp were treating women and other men with respect, speaking up for yourself and others when injustices are observed, and not being afraid to seek help when needed.

It's hosted annually by the Utica University Pioneers football program, along with Kristin's Fund, a local non-profit organization dedicated to creating safer communities through domestic violence prevention.

Campers who attended from around the area, and beyond, took part in sessions comprised of drills and lecture sessions from representatives of "A Call to Men" - a national organization that has spent decades working with men and boys, including NFL teams, to teach the importance of respect, healthy masculinity, and character development.

In those sessions, the participants are taught to respect others, especially the women and girls in their life, and how to be a leader not only on their teams, but in the classroom, and in the community. The players were also urged to share these messages with their classmates and teammates, to help spread these lessons beyond those in attendance.

The football portion of the camp is coached by Utica University Pioneers head coach Blaise Faggiano, his staff, and players.

Joining them this year was a special guest speaker, Damon West, a former University of Texas quarterback who has transformed his life, earning a masters degree in criminal justice and becoming a college professor, after spending seven years in prison for burglary once he got involved in hard drugs.

For more on the camp, and West's story, click on the video above

For more information on Kristin's Fund, click here

For more information on A Call to Men, click here