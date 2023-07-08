 Skip to main content
7-7-23 SCORES: Yeti sputter in second half, fall to River Hawks at home

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlight and scores from Friday, July 7, 2023.

NABLL

  • Oswego River Hawks 12, Utica Yeti 11**

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Moran Post 4, Adrean Post 2
  • Utica Post 10, Whitestown Post 8

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 1, Watertown Rapids 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Utica Blue Sox 3, Watertown Rapids 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Amsterdam Mohawks 12, Boonville Lumberjacks 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Amsterdam Mohawks 7, Boonville Lumberjack 0 (Gm. 2)
  • Saugerties Stallions 7, Oneonta Outlaws 5

NYCBL

  • Rochester Ridgemen 4, Sherrill Silversmiths 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

