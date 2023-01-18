76ers, Devils owners buy into Ripken, Cooperstown baseball

Cal Ripken and Cooperstown are connected again.
Ripken’s eponymous tournaments for youth baseball players have merged with Cooperstown All Star Village under a new agreement with the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.
Josh Harris and David Blitzer have become majority investors in the deal announced Wednesday that merged two of the leading youth baseball brands that combined to host more 15,000 teams and 250,000 participants last year. The Ripken Experience operates in Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee and plans to open a location in 2023 in Kentucky. The All-Star Village, based in Oneonta, New York, hosts more than 10,000 players ages 10 to 12 each summer.
“We can maybe explore newer complexes in other parts of the country at a much faster rate than it was going,” Ripken said in a phone interview. “Our growth has really come along the last few years. When we started talking, it just became obvious, why kind of compete in the same space? Why don’t we merge because we’re very much alike.”
Harris and Blitzer spent an unspecified sum out of their family offices, rather than Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which has ownership stakes in professional sports teams and other entities.
While the Ripken Experience serves more as host sites for existing tournament teams, Ripken said the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation was designed to assist at-risk youth programs in underserved areas. The foundation named for Ripken’s late father was founded in part to deter juvenile delinquency and by paring vulnerable youth with law enforcement mentors from local communities. Ripken called the program a sort of “outdoor classroom.”
“On the foundation side, we don’t look to make baseball players,” Ripken said. “We look to have changes in their lives and we think sports benefits everyone. We’re trying to use sports as that alternative to match people that care with kids that need guidance and some mentors.”
Harris, who has been linked as a possible candidate to buy the Washington Commanders, and Blitzer originally invested in Cooperstown All Star Village last year.