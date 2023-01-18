76ers, Devils owners buy into Ripken, Cooperstown baseball

FILE -Former Baltimore Orioles' Cal Ripken Jr., throws the ball around before the start of an exhibition spring training baseball game between the Atlanta Braves an the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 6, 2015, in Kissimmee, Fla. Cal Ripken’s eponymous tournaments for youth baseball players have merged with Cooperstown All Star Village under a new agreement with the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Josh Harris and David Blitzer have become majority investors in the deal announced Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 that merged two of the leading youth baseball brands that combined to host more 15,000 teams and 250,000 participants last year.