Accelerate Sports Complex to host 7th Annual Summer Basketball Camp with special guest instructors including Eric Devendorf

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - Accelerate Sports in Whitesboro will be hosting its 7th Annual Summer Basketball Camp from July 18-22.
The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be for players ages 8-18.
Players will work on skill development, will be instructed on fitness by SPI Fitness, and will participate in daily contests and games.
There will also be guest speakers and instructors on hand each day, including former Syracuse Orange great Eric Devendorf, and current Orange guard Symir Torrence.
In addition, Whitesboro and SUNY Poly grad Josh Gregory will lead a group of instructors made up of local high school and college standouts including former Proctor guard Jalen Hawkins, former Holland Patent forward Haedyn Roberts, and former Frankfort-Schuyler guard Danielle Migliore.
The registration fee is $225 per player, with sibling discounts available.
Registration is open now online. For more visit accelerate-sports.com.