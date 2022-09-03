Adirondack returns key players on the grid-iron, hoping to make noise in Class C and beyond

Adirondack, N.Y. - The Adirondack Wildcats are coming off a near-perfect season with a 9-1 record in which they lost to Dolgeville in the state final four.
Head coach Rob Hennessey is entering his 11 season hoping the team builds on last year's epic football and baseball season -- a feat that's not too far off the radar as the Wildcats return a majority of their starters who played on both teams and understand what it's like to be high-pressure situations.
Key returners include:
- Brett Sanford, senior QB/DE
- Colin White, senior RB/LB
- Ray Hennessey, senior RB/LB
- Brandon Moore, senior G/DT
- Braedon Pridgeon, senior RB/LB
Some new players to watch for include:
- Evan Williams, sophomore WR/FS
- Dalton Miranda, sophomore RB/LB
- Braden White, sophomore WR/CB
The Wildcats posses a veteran line and a committee of running backs, including a dual threat at the quarterback position in senior Brett Sanford.
A switch from last season, Adirondack will play in Class C as opposed to Class D. The team begins the regular season on September 9 at home against Lowville. Kick-off set for 7:00 pm.