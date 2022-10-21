An unfortunate power play: Comets' Dineen reflects on disappointment of early end to unusual home opener thanks to blackout

UTICA, N.Y. - On a night that Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen described as being like "having dinner without dessert," the team's home opener, on Monday, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins was suspended with 2:43 remaining in the second period due to a tripped circuit breaker causing a power outage at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Dineen discussed the blackout from the team's perspective, on Thursday, saying that it was disappointing not to be able to finish the night, which players and staff had been looking forward to for quite a while.
He said that despite it ending prematurely, it was still a memorable night in multiple ways, especially because of the familiar level of support from the fans.
The game will be completed on January 24 with the Comets holding a 2-1 lead and about to start a penalty kill.
For now, the page is turned to the schedule ahead, which includes a home game on Friday against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m., and then a road game on Saturday against the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m.
To hear more of Dineen's comments on the now infamous "Blackout Game," click on the video above