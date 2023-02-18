ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Jaylon O'Neal, CVA boys basketball

ILION, N.Y. - Jaylon O'Neal, senior guard from the Central Valley Academy boys basketball team, has been on the varsity team since ninth grade and is saving his best for last.
Jaylon O'Neal, senior guard for the CVA boys basketball team became the first player in Thunder boys basketball history to reach the 1,000 career points mark earlier this season.
Now the school's all-time leading scorer, O'Neal also set the program's single-game scoring record last week, putting in 44 points against VVS.
However, his offensive abilities may not even be the most impressive part of his game.
For more on Jaylon's story, click on the video above