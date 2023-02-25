 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Logan Cookinham, Poland girls basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

An all-state soccer and softball player for the Tornadoes, senior Logan Cookinham has become a star on the basketball court as well as she leads Poland in points, assists, steals, and rebounds, scoring over 500 total points each of the last two years. She's now on the verge of history for the school, just 17 points away from breaking the Tornadoes girls basketball program's all-time scoring record, previously set by Shiane Irwin.

POLAND, N.Y. - An all-state soccer and softball player for the Tornadoes, senior Logan Cookinham has become a star on the basketball court, as well.

This season, Cookinham leads Poland in points, assists, steals, and rebounds, scoring over 500 total points each of the last two years. She's now on the verge of history for the school, just 17 points away from breaking the Tornadoes girls basketball program's all-time scoring record, previously set by Shiane Irwin.

For more on Logan's story, click on the video above

Recommended for you