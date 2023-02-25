ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Logan Cookinham, Poland girls basketball

POLAND, N.Y. - An all-state soccer and softball player for the Tornadoes, senior Logan Cookinham has become a star on the basketball court, as well.
This season, Cookinham leads Poland in points, assists, steals, and rebounds, scoring over 500 total points each of the last two years. She's now on the verge of history for the school, just 17 points away from breaking the Tornadoes girls basketball program's all-time scoring record, previously set by Shiane Irwin.
For more on Logan's story, click on the video above