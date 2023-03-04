ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Sixx Cook, CVA wrestling

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of sleet is likely to mix in overnight, some freezing rain also possible tonight. Any wintry mix changes back to snow on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&