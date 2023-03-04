 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Sixx Cook, CVA wrestling

  • Updated
  • 0

Sixx Cook of the CVA wrestling team capped off his six-year high school career winning the state title in the Division 2 152-lb.class, and finishes with 170 career wins.

ILION, N.Y. - After 14 years with a Cook on the Ilion/CVA wrestling team, it may be some time before we see another. However, senior Sixx Cook gave his family quite the send-off, ending his varsity career with a state title.

Cook won the NYSPHSAA Division 2 152-lb. title, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at MVP Arena in Albany, joining his brother, Tanner, as a state champion for the Thunder. His victory, ironically enough, came on Tanner's birthday.

Coming from a family of elite wrestlers, Sixx, the last of six children, more than lived up to the hype. He finished his six-year high school career with 170 career wins, three 40+ win seasons, and three individual section titles, before finally capturing a state title in his swan song.

For more on Sixx's story, click on the video above

