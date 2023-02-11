 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Trinkaus, Notre Dame girls basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

Ella Trinkaus, one of three Trinkaus sisters on the team, leads the Jugglers in scoring, blocks, and steals as only a freshman. She is shooting 65% from the field, including 50% from three-point land. Her skills have her coaches telling her that she can even be a little more aggressive and selfish at times, but she is a total team player who always thinks pass first.

UTICA, N.Y. - Ella Trinkaus, one of three Trinkaus sisters on the team, leads the Jugglers in scoring, blocks, and steals as only a freshman. She is shooting 65% from the field, including 50% from three-point land.

Her skills have her coaches telling her that she can even be a little more aggressive and selfish at times, but she is a total team player who always thinks pass first.

Ella's sisters, Maggie, a junior, and twin, Erin, also a freshman, who are both having great seasons for the Jugglers as well. 

For more on Ella's story, click on the video above

Recommended for you