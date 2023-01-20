 Skip to main content
Athlete of the week; New Hartford Bowler Ray Cyr's perfection earns him the honors

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford's Ray Cyr is just a sophomore yet bowls like a veteran. Cyr, who's learned everything about bowling from his father, bowled a perfect game against Holland Patent and was recognized for it as the athlete of the week.