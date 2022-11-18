 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athlete of the Week: Sauquoit Valley's Kole Owens runs away with the honors

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, NY— Sauquoit Valley's Kole Owens earns Athlete of the Week honors as the senior continues a spectacular, record-setting season.