UTICA, NY— Sauquoit Valley's Kole Owens earns Athlete of the Week honors as the senior continues a spectacular, record-setting season.
Athlete of the Week: Sauquoit Valley's Kole Owens runs away with the honors
- By: Talha Rao
-
- Updated
- 0
Talha Rao
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today