Awe-struck Oliva visits Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of July induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - For the first time, former Minnesota Twins outfielder Tony Oliva walked through the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, a place where he will soon be forever enshrined.
An awe-struck Oliva visited the Hall for his orientation visit, Wednesday, before his induction in July.
A native of Cuba, Oliva played 15 seasons in the Majors, all with the Twins, from 1962-76. He was the Rookie of the Year in 1964, having only played in 16 games combined between the 1962-63 seasons.
An eight-time all-star, and three-time batting champion, Oliva finished second in MVP voting twice, finishing his career with a .304 batting average with 220 home runs and 947 RBI.
He was elected into the Hall by the Golden Days Era Committee in December.
Oliva, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Bud Fowler, Buck O'Neil, and David Ortiz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24.