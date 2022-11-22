Baseball Hall of Fame unveils 28-player 2023 writers' ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown unveiled the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) ballot, Monday, with 28 players eligible for election into the Hall's fraternity.
Of the 28 players, there are 14 returning from previous years and 14 on the ballot for the first time.
The returning candidates include:
- Bobby Abreu
- Mark Buehrle
- Todd Helton
- Torii Hunter
- Andruw Jones
- Jeff Kent
- Andy Pettitte
- Manny Ramirez
- Alex Rodriguez
- Scott Rolen
- Jimmy Rollins
- Gary Sheffield
- Omar Vizquel
- Billy Wagner
Those appearing on their first ballot include:
- R.A. Dickey
- Huston Street
- John Lackey
- Francisco Rodriguez
- Bronson Arroyo
- Matt Cain
- Carlos Beltran
- Jacoby Ellsbury
- Jason Werth
- Mike Napoli
- Andre Ethier
- Jered Weaver
- J.J. Hardy
- Jhonny Peralta
Kent enters his tenth and final year on the ballot. He received 32.7% of the vote in 2022.
Players need 75% of the vote on ballots cast in order to earn induction into the Hall of Fame. At least 5% is needed to remain on the ballot the following year.
About 400 ballots were sent out to members of the BBWAA, and the results will be revealed on Tuesday, January 24 at 6 p.m. live on MLB Network.
Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend takes place on July 21-24, 2023. The induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown is on July 23.