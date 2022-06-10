Battle-tested Adirondack heading into state championship weekend with "no reason" to believe they can't walk away with title

BOONVILLE, N.Y. - The Adirondack varsity baseball team wasn't expected to get here, yet here they are, playing in the final weekend of the high school baseball season in New York State.
After starting the year at 0-5, things looked bleak. But the Wildcats (13-11) banded together and found the magic they needed to go 13-6 since, roll through the Section III Class C tournament as the 11-seed, and capture the program's first regional title since 1986.
On Friday at 7 p.m., Adirondack will take on Section II champion Chatham in the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinal at Binghamton University.
The winner will move on to face the winner of the other semifinal contest between Section IX's Chester and Section VI's Portville in the state championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton.
To hear from the Wildcats ahead of state championship weekend, click on the video above