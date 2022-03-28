 Skip to main content
Big nights from Greer, De Leo lead Comets to win over Wolf Pack in Hartford

  • Updated
  • 0
3-28-22 Comets at Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - In a game that was a see saw battle throughout, the Utica Comets took firm control in the final minutes of regulation in order to come away with a 7-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center, Monday.

Coming off a win in Providence against the Bruins just 24 hours ago, the Comets got going early in this one.

Just 1:44 in, Graeme Clarke picked up a rebound, from a shot by Brian Flynn, and put it past Wolf Pack goalie Adam Huska with a wrap-around to give Utica a quick lead.

Zac Jones evened the score 13:59 into the opening frame beating Comets goalie Akira Schmid with a one-timer and the teams would head into the locker room tied at 1-1.

In the second period, the Comets re-took the lead on the power play with captain Ryan Schmelzer deflecting a Fabian Zetterlund shot upstairs on Huska at 6:36. The Wolf Pack knotted it back up thanks to a rebound goal from Anthony Greco at 8:57.

Again, the Comets bounced back, scoring another goal on the man advantage 14:34 into the middle frame, an A.J. Greer deflection from a point shot by Reilly Walsh. It was Greer's return after a stint up with the New Jersey Devils, and he ended the night with a goal and three assists.

In the third, Utica got a crucial insurance marker, 11:45 in, as Zetterlund finished a 2-on-1 rush with a one-time blast off a feed from Frederick Gauthier for his 24th goal of the season. The Comets now had their first two-goal lead of the night at 4-2.

Hartford showed some resiliency as they got back within one on a goal from Lauri Pajuniemi at the 13:33 mark, but just 13 seconds later, Chase De Leo put in the dagger off a feed from Greer that would put the Comets up by two or more the rest of the way.

From there, De Leo added another with an empty-netter at 17:14, and Clarke netted his second of the night at 18:49 to round out the scoring.

Schmid was solid for the Comets, making 29 stops on 32 shots in the game.

Utica improves to 38-14-6-1 with the win, and now have a magic number of nine points to clinch a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team returns to action on Wednesday when they visit the Rochester Americans at 7:05 p.m.

They'll return home for an Empire Recycling Cup match-up with the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, April 1.