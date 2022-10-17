Blackout at Utica Comets home opener

UTICA, N.Y. -- What was supposed to be a triumphant return to the home ice, Monday night, turned into a blackout toward the end of the second period.
At the Comets home opener against Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, the power went out, fans turned on their phones immediately and lit up the auditorium.
It was then announced that everyone needed to stay in their seats and then later asked to lave in an orderly fashion.
"They're going to have to dig through the rule book and talk to both teams. Obviously this is a unique situation where we don't play Wilkes-Barre again at home. Right now we're just trying to figure out what's going on," said Adam Pawlick, vice president of the Comets.
The game will be made up at a later date, as the teams work to figure out what happened.