Boilermaker wheelchair division expects record-setting field of competitors along with heightened stakes in 2023

UTICA, N.Y. - With just a couple of more sleeps until the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race, a potential record-setting field for the wheelchair division - along with new additions to its format - will make it a must-watch come Sunday.
Approximately 50 participants are expected to line up at the start with as many as 52 chairs making up a highly competitive field. That would make it the second-largest non-marathon wheelchair race in the United States behind only the Peachtree 10K in Atlanta with 62.
There are 42 racers set to compete on the men's side with 11 of the top 13 from 2022 returning for another crack at it this year. On the women's side, 10 will compete with five of the top six from last year coming back.
Jenna Fesemyer, the 2022 women's wheelchair champion will look to defend her crown, but the 2022 men's champion Daniel Romanchuk, a five-time Boilermaker winner, is currently in Paris competing at the World Games and will not be going for a sixth title - making the men's field wide open.
Five previous men's champion, including Utica's own Hermin Garic - who won in 2021 - will be competing, while Fesemyer is the only previous women's champion entered in this year's race.
This year's field is also very diverse with ten countries being represented: USA, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Germany, Spain, Ghana, Costa Rica, Columbia, and Venezuela.
For the first time ever, the Boilermaker is adding a Grand Masters Division in the wheelchair race for competitors ages 50-and-up.
2023 also features the debut of the Rolling Thunder Triple Crown Series (TCS), a points-based championship series that combines the results of the Boilermaker 15k with Tuesday's Peachtree 10k, and Thursday's Cedertown 5k (both in Georgia) to crown a winner out of 34 participants. The Boilermaker will serve as the third and final leg of the series, meaning that the TCS champion will be crowned on Sunday post-race in Utica.
All of this has made the Boilermaker 15k wheelchair race one of the premier competitions in the country for the sport.
The wheelchair division will start at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.
