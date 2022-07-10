2022 Boilermaker Results Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mobile Users: Click HERE for results Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From NEWSChannel 2 Boilermaker Boilermaker Walk returns to race event schedule this summer Updated Jun 13, 2022 Boilermaker Boilermaker health and wellness expo returns to MVCC's Utica campus Updated Jul 8, 2022 Boilermaker Boilermaker runners show required proof of vaccination at annual health expo Updated Mar 2, 2022 Local Registration opens for Boilermaker Erie Canal Races Updated Mar 2, 2022 Sports Breaking down the 2022 Boilermaker Elite field Jul 9, 2022 Boilermaker One week left to register for 2022 Boilermaker Road Race Updated Jun 28, 2022 Recommended for you