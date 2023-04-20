2023 Boilermaker 15K reaches capacity

UTICA, N.Y. – The 2023 Boilermaker 15K has reached capacity, according to officials.
The cap was set at 8,500 this year.
There is a waiting list for those who wish to run the 15K if spots become available. Runners may also be able to participate through the charity bib program.
There are still 800 spots left for the 5K race and registration will remain open until right before the event or until the cap of 3,500 is reached.
This year’s event is on July 9.
For more information or to sign up for the 5K, visit: www.boilermaker.com.