2023 Boilermaker Road Race will have lower caps, course detour

UTICA, N.Y. – Some big changes are in store for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race, including lower caps on the number of runners and a course detour due to construction.
This year’s Boilermaker will take place on July 9, 2022.
Here are the caps for each race:
- 15K: 8,500
- 5K: 3,500
- Walk: 1,000
The cap for the 15K was 14,500 last year, but only 7,618 people registered. The caps have not changed in about 10 years.
Registration for the next Boilermaker will also open earlier than in years past, starting in January instead of March.
Organizers say the decisions to lower the cap and open registration earlier were made for planning purposes.
“We are moving up our registration launch dates from early March to early January in order to provide ample time to make informed purchasing decisions for all of our race-based supplies,” said Mark Donovan, Boilermaker president. “In terms of our race caps, as our industry continues along its road to full recovery, we must take great care to ensure that our caps are aligned with where the market is.”
Priority registration opens on Jan. 9, 2023, and open registration begins two days later on Jan. 11. People can register for the annual Boilermaker walk starting Feb. 1, 2023.
Organizers say the slight change in the course is to accommodate construction planned along Champlin Avenue.
Near the eight-mile mark, runners will turn right onto Caroline Street and then left onto Kellogg Avenue before turning onto Whitesboro Street for the final stretch and finish line. The start lines will also move back just a bit to make up the difference in distance.
“While we hate to make any changes to our beloved course, this year’s change should be seamless for both runners and spectators,” said Boilermaker Race Director, Jim Stasaitis. “We will have the course recertified prior to race day to ensure that this one-time change doesn’t impact any records which may be achieved in the race.”
The Boilermaker course has not changed since 1997. Organizers say it will revert back to the old course in 2024.
The annual Boilermaker Health and Wellness Expo will begin on Friday, July 7, at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus.
On July 8, the Boilermaker Kids Run and Boilermaker Walk will also be held at MVCC.
For more information on next year’s event, click here.