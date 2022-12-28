Applications open for Boilermaker's Charity Bib Program

Applications are now available for local nonprofits to become part of the Boilermaker Road Race’s Charity Bib Program.
Through the program, Boilermaker runners raise a minimum of $500 for an organization and wear a charity bib in their honor during the 5K or 15K races.
The Compassion Coalition, Johnson Park Center and the Food Bank of CNY are just some of the charities that have benefitted from the program in the past.
Organizations can apply to be part of the program through Jan. 31, 2023. A panel of nonprofit leaders will review the applications and make final sections by Feb. 28, 2023.
For more information or to apply, click here.
This year's Charity Bib Program is presented by Wolfspeed.